Ostin technology begins delivery of large display module orders to Sichuan AI-Chance Tec
Jun. 22, 2022 8:00 AM ETOstin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (OST)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Ostin Technology (NASDAQ:OST) has started delivering the display module orders of an aggregate value of RMB20.64M to Sichuan AI-Chance Tec, a Tier 1 auto electronic components and technology supplier in China.
- The display modules ordered by AI-Chance will be used to manufacture its in-car screens customized for Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer WM Motor Holdings.
- The company expects to complete delivery of all the AI-Chance orders by the end of this year.
- “We are delighted to start the delivery of orders to AI-Chance, which are a testament to our products. We are focused on ramping up production to catch up with the increasing demand for display modules due to the expansion of the automotive display market in China.” said Mr. Tao Ling, Chairman and CEO of the company.
- Shares +4.76% PM.