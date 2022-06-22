The Biden Administration is continuing down a path to lower nicotine levels in cigarettes. An announcement posted on the Office of Management website indicated that the administration is moving forward on the FDA plan for the elimination of nicotine to nonaddictive levels in combustible cigarettes in an effort to shift nicotine users away from harmful combustible cigarettes to other nicotine product forms that are considered less harmful or even quit smoking.

Weighing in on the regulation development, Bank of America said the rule process will take some time to wind its way through the FDA system and the White House. The firm predicted that cigarette manufacturers will fight the proposed rule vigorously as they have done in the past.

As a reminder, BofA noted the FDA issued the final rule for graphic images in March of 2020, but legal challenges have prevented the rule from being implemented by June 2022. If the same holds true for the cigarette nicotine push, analysts may not be factoring in an impact until 2024.

Looking ahead at the lower nicotine push, the companies most impacted could be Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and British American Tobacco p.l.c, (BTI), and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) - while Philip Morris International (PM) may attract attention from investors as a safer play away from the U.S. market.

Dig through what Philip Morris execs said at a consumer conference last week.