Rezolve enters strategic partnership with ACI Worldwide
Jun. 22, 2022 8:02 AM ETACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW), AACI, AACIU, AACIWBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Rezolve - a mobile commerce and engagement platform that is to go public through SPAC merger deal with Armada I (NASDAQ:AACI) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) forms a strategic partnership to behold Rezolve's technology integrated into the ACI Omni-Commerce solution, a secure omni-channel payment processing platform with the flexibility to support the in-store, online and mobile needs of consumers.
- The integration will also include ACI Secure eCommerce, a holistic platform that combines a powerful payments gateway, sophisticated real-time fraud prevention capabilities and advanced business intelligence tools.
- With ACI Secure eCommerce, Rezolve will have a single platform to quickly onboard customers in new geographies and address future payments evolution and challenges.
- Together both parties will drive mCommerce sales for over 80,000 merchants globally.