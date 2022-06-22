Advanced Micro Devices dips as MS restarts coverage; firm sees opportunities in cloud, PCs

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) shares slipped on Wednesday even as investment firm Morgan Stanley restarted coverage on the semiconductor company, noting it is in a position to gain market share in both cloud servers and PCs.

Analyst Joseph Moore started coverage on AMD (AMD) shares with an overweight rating and a $103 price target, noting that the stock is now at a "reasonable valuation" and its continued solid growth likely suggest that shares have "over corrected" in recent months.

"While the demand picture across all of the end markets is mixed given the plateauing economy, we think that the stock has over-corrected - we see share gains and mix improvement allowing them to power through more than most with double digit growth next year, and with the stock down over 48% from its [fourth-quarter 2021] highs, we see the risks as largely priced in," Moore wrote in a note to clients.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) shares fell slightly more than 1.5% to $82.40 in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Delving deeper, Moore noted that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) purchase of Xilinx should help fuel its growth, as products tied to the acquisition plus its existing data center business now make up "approximately 50% of gross profit dollars," which could grow to as much as 65% or 70% in the next two or three years.

Regarding the PC market, the firm expects a "material correction" this year and next, but it's likely that AMD (AMD) makes "minor share gains" in PC client and "material gains" in server, both of which are likely to keep the company's growth strong.

Morgan Stanley expects AMD (AMD) to see desktop PC-related revenue fall 26% year-over-year in 2022 and 2% in 2023, along with some lost market share, due to the success of Intel's (INTC) Alder Lake in gaming, but there should be "relative stability thereafter."

Regarding notebooks, AMD (AMD) is expected to see continued gains here, with revenue up 35% in 2022 and flat in 2023, as it takes away market share from Intel (INTC), even with a continued correction in the overall notebook market.

"Overall we are optimistic that the company's prospects in data center (CPU, GPU, and FPGA) will provide enough growth to drive further positive estimate revisions over the next several quarters," Moore wrote, adding that consumer-linked markets could cause apprehensions, but AMD (AMD) is less exposed to these areas than its competitors.

Earlier this month, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) held its analyst day where it updated its product roadmap and financial targets.