Tuya launches 7.3M global stock offering under dual-listing on Hong Kong
Jun. 22, 2022 8:09 AM ETTuya Inc. (TUYA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) on Wednesday has launched a global stock offering of 7.3M shares, comprising 10% shares or 730,000 shares in Hong Kong public offering at the potential pricing of up to HK$22.80 each (US$2.90) in the dual-listing.
- The remaining 90% of shares, i.e. 6.57M shares, will be initially offered internationally, the price of which is said to be set higher than the Hong Kong's offering price on June 27, 2022.
- In addition, the company expects to grant the international underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 1.09M shares.
- However, the Chinese application software company told its Hong Kong public offering could be adjusted to up to a maximum of 3.65M Class A ordinary shares, representing 50% of its total global offering.
- Net proceeds is expected to be used for enhancing IoT technologies and infrastructure; enhancing its product offerings; improving sales and marketing; pursuing strategic partnerships, investments and acquisitions; and for working capital and other purposes.
- Stock is up 1% in pre-market trading.
