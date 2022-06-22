Ikena Oncology wins FDA Fast Track Designation for lead asset

  • Cancer focused pharmaceutical company Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) announced on Wednesday that the FDA granted the Fast Track designation for its lead candidate IK-930 as a treatment for certain patients with mesothelioma.
  • IK-930 is a TEAD inhibitor designed to address the Hippo signaling pathway, which is believed to be a tumor suppressor pathway that can drive resistance to multiple targeted therapies.
  • Specifically, the FDA has granted the Fast Track designation for IK-930 as a treatment for unresectable NF2-deficient malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
  • The FDA offers the Fast Track designation to accelerate the development and review of drugs targeted at serious conditions with unmet medical needs. It facilitates developers to conduct frequent communications with the regulator on plans for clinical studies.
  • If certain criteria are met, such programs will also be able to win the Accelerated Approval and Priority Review, enabling them to reach patients sooner.
  • In March 2022, the FDA granted IK-930 orphan designation as a potential treatment for mesothelioma
