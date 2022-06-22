Navios Maritime Partners acquires two 7,700 TEU containerships for $241.2M
Jun. 22, 2022 8:16 AM ETNavios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is acquiring two LNG dual fuel 7,700 TEU containerships for $241.2M, with delivery expected in the fourth quarter of 2024.
- The two containerships have been chartered-out for 12 years at an average net rate of $42,288/day. The charterer has an option to extend the contract for an additional two years at a net rate of $24,875/day.
- In connection with this transaction, the charterer agreed to amend existing charters on two 6,800 TEU containerships currently expiring in Q4 of 2023. Under the amended terms, the charter period will be extended for seven months at $43,944 net per day.
- The charter period can also be extended for eight- and one-half months at $30,119 net per day if Navios Partners exercises its existing option to extend the charter term for five years (at a net rate of $21,083 per day).