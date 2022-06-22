Bit Digital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04, revenue from digital asset mining of $8.57M misses by $0.33M

Jun. 22, 2022 8:16 AM ETBit Digital, Inc. (BTBT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Bit Digital press release (NASDAQ:BTBT): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04.
  • Revenue from digital asset mining of $8.57M (-80.5% Y/Y) misses by $0.33M.
  • Bitcoin mining revenue was $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2022. Revenue from Ethereum mining was $0.5 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $28.1 million, and total liquidity (defined as cash and digital assets) of approximately $73.3 million
  • The Company earned 194.48 bitcoins and 189.26 ETH during the quarter
  • Treasury (TSRMF) holdings of BTC and ETH were 832.14 and 266.71, with a fair market value of approximately $27.6 million and $0.6 million on March 31, 2022, respectively.
  • The Company owned 27,644 bitcoin miners and 731 Ethereum miners as of March 31, 2022, with an estimated maximum total hash rate of 1.6 EH/s and 0.3 TH/s, respectively.
  • Shares -1.99% PM.
