Bio-Techne to acquire single-cell sorting platform provider Namocell
Jun. 22, 2022 8:19 AM ETBio-Techne Corporation (TECH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is acquiring Mountain View, Calif.-based Namocell.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the company's June 22 press release.
- Namocell provides single cell sorting and dispensing platforms that preserve cell viability and integrity. Single cell selection and sorting is a critical technology in various workflows in biotherapeutics and diagnostics, said Bio-Techne.
- "Namocell is very complementary to Bio-Techne's existing Cell and Gene Therapy franchise and we anticipate significant commercial synergies as we leverage our existing analytical tools sales force to penetrate this market opportunity," said Bio-Techne President and CEO Chuck Kummeth.
- Bio-Techne (TECH) expects the deal to close in Q1 fiscal 2023.