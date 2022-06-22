Bio-Techne to acquire single-cell sorting platform provider Namocell

Jun. 22, 2022

  • Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) is acquiring Mountain View, Calif.-based Namocell.
  • Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed in the company's June 22 press release.
  • Namocell provides single cell sorting and dispensing platforms that preserve cell viability and integrity. Single cell selection and sorting is a critical technology in various workflows in biotherapeutics and diagnostics, said Bio-Techne.
  • "Namocell is very complementary to Bio-Techne's existing Cell and Gene Therapy franchise and we anticipate significant commercial synergies as we leverage our existing analytical tools sales force to penetrate this market opportunity," said Bio-Techne President and CEO Chuck Kummeth.
  • Bio-Techne (TECH) expects the deal to close in Q1 fiscal 2023.
