Jun. 22, 2022

  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was added as a new best idea short at Hedgeye. Ulta ticked down 1.6%in premarket trading.
  • "We think the growth profile of this company will be changing dramatically over both the intermediate-term and long-term duration such that the stock will not retain the premium multiple ULTA has seen in the past," Hedgeye analyst Brian McGough wrote in a note on Tuesday. "Unit growth is evaporating, comps will be slowing after this last leg of reopening resupply, margins coming off peak, and all amplified by increasing competitive pressures."
  • McGough also sees overlap between Ulta stores and new Kohl's (KSS) Sephora locations and the resulting impact on traffic as the stores are rolled out.
  • Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on its ULTA short idea on June 29.
  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA) short interest is 2.5%.
  • Last Monday, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is seen as a winner by JPMorgan amid the retail carnage.
