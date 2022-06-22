Ulta Beauty a new best idea short at Hedgeye
Jun. 22, 2022 8:20 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)TGT, KSSBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was added as a new best idea short at Hedgeye. Ulta ticked down 1.6%in premarket trading.
- "We think the growth profile of this company will be changing dramatically over both the intermediate-term and long-term duration such that the stock will not retain the premium multiple ULTA has seen in the past," Hedgeye analyst Brian McGough wrote in a note on Tuesday. "Unit growth is evaporating, comps will be slowing after this last leg of reopening resupply, margins coming off peak, and all amplified by increasing competitive pressures."
- McGough also sees overlap between Ulta stores and new Kohl's (KSS) Sephora locations and the resulting impact on traffic as the stores are rolled out.
- Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on its ULTA short idea on June 29.
- Ulta Beauty (ULTA) short interest is 2.5%.
- Last Monday, Ulta Beauty (ULTA) is seen as a winner by JPMorgan amid the retail carnage.