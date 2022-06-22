Roku CEO: All TV will migrate to streaming eventually; no comment on Netflix rumors

Roku CEO Anthony Wood predicted Wednesday that all TV will eventually move to streaming platforms, with advertisers following the audience away from traditional linear TV broadcasts.

Speaking to CNBC, the head of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) added that the addition of an ad-supported service from Netflix (NFLX) would help the industry by drawing more advertisers to the streaming world. Wood also refused to talk about speculation that NFLX was interested in a tie-up or purchase of ROKU.

"In terms of Netflix, obviously I can't comment on rumors," he stated.

That said, ROKU framed ad-supported content from NFLX and Disney+ (DIS) as part of a long-term process of migrating advertising dollars to streaming platforms. As part of this, he viewed the fact that the biggest players in the industry were building ad platforms as a positive sign, rather than as direct competition for ROKU.

"The biggest impediment to growth for Roku, but for all streamers, is just the dollars that are still in linear TV that need to move to streaming, but they haven't because people are just used to spending dollars that way," he said.

Quoting stats that 50% of TV is now streaming while only 18% of ad spending takes place on those platforms, Wood argued that traditional linear TV would eventually disappear and advertisers would have to come to terms with the new realities of the market.

"All television is going to be streamed. That means all TV advertising is going to be streamed," he said.

