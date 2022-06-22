Binance U.S. to offer zero trading fee on bitcoin; Coinbase, Robinhood stocks drop
Jun. 22, 2022 8:20 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), BKKT, HOOD, BTC-USDBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock is dropping 7.8% in Wednesday premarket trading and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock is down 3.3% after Binance U.S. introduces zero fee trading for bitcoin (BTC-USD).
- Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT), a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, convert and spend digital assets, is also falling, -3.4%.
- Binance.US is offering zero fee to customers on its BTC/USD, BTC/USDT, BTC/USDC, and BTC/BUSD spot market pairs with no trading volume requirements, the company said in a statement.
- "As recession fears mount and inflation costs increase, we believe in offering greater savings on bitcoin (BTC-USD) to everyone in the crypto ecosystem," the company said.
- The move comes as Binance.US unveiled a new three-tier trading fee schedule, which will take effect in July. Tier 0 is the zero trading fees on four bitcoin (BTC-USD) spot market pairs. Tiers I and II determine pricing by cryptocurrency and trading volume.
- On Tuesday, Binance.US is seeking to raise $50M more at a $4.5B valuation