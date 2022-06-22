ArcelorMittal, Lufax Holding, Coinbase Global among premarket losers' pack
- Athira Pharma (ATHA) -65% as lead asset fails in Alzheimer’s trial.
- WISeKey International (WKEY) -43% on reports that it expects revenue growth in semiconductors IoT segment despite shortages in manufacturing.
- Micro Focus International (MFGP) -18%.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) -9%.
- Advent Technologies Holdings (ADN) -9%.
- Borr Drilling (BORR) -9%.
- Coinbase Global (COIN) -8% as recession fears hit crypto markets.
- Houston American Energy (HUSA) -8%.
- Lufax Holding (LU) -8%.
- Applied Blockchain (APLD) -7%.
- ArcelorMittal (MT) -7%.
- Redbox Entertainment (RDBX) -7%.
- BlackSky Technology (BKSY) -7%.
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) -7%.
- Obsidian Energy (OBE) -6%.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation (INDO) -6%.
- Sana Biotechnology (SANA) -6%.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) -6% as UBS cuts to ‘Sell'.
- Futu Holdings (FUTU) -5%.
- SoundHound AI (SOUN) -5%.
- Vermilion Energy (VET) -5%.