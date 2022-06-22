As major market averages slide lower in premarket trading it hasn’t reflected all of Wall Street’s moves. Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) tracked higher after topping FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS and revenue estimates. At the same time shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) are on the move higher on news of an FDA approval.

Also, in the green early on are shares of Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) as they announced a new partnership with Amazon Web Services.

At the other end of the spectrum Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) drifted lower as the company announced plans to offer green convertible notes.

Gainers

Shares of the motorhome firm Winnebago Industries (WGO) rose in premarket trading by 2.7% after the company announced a beat on FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS and revenue. WGO stated that FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.13 topped estimates by $1.17. Moreover, the stock also surpassed forecasted revenue by $250M.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP) jumped 4.5% on Wednesday as the company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration green lit its generic clorazepate dipotassium tablets which are used to manage anxiety disorders.

Avnet (AVT) shares trend upward by 3.3% as the stock publicized a global strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services to help OEMs of IoT solutions accelerate their time to market.

Decliner

Ormat Technologies (ORA) declined 4% in early trading as the stock announced that it intends to offer $350M of green convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.

Investors looking to keep track of the financial markets top gainers and decliners throughout the entire trading day should shift their attention towards Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.