Rockwell Medical drops 14% as CEO departs
Jun. 22, 2022 8:26 AM ETRockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) shed ~14% in the pre-market Wednesday after the healthcare supplier announced the resignation of its President and Chief Executive Officer, Russell Ellison, effective June 30.
- Mark Strobeck is expected to take over as the company’s new president and chief executive officer, effective July 01.
- Ellison, who led the company since April 2020, will also leave his membership in the company's board of directors.
- Before joining Rockwell (RMTI), Strobeck was a managing partner at Aquilo Partners, a life sciences investment banking firm specialized in M&A and strategic partnerships.
- Strobeck has also served as Chief Operating Officer at Zyla Lifesciences, President and CEO of Corridor Pharmaceuticals, and Chief Business Officer of Topaz Pharmaceuticals. All three companies were subsequently acquired by Assertio Therapeutics, AstraZeneca (AZN) and Sanofi (SNY), respectively.
- While Wall Street remained bullish on Rockwell (RMTI)stock, with an average rating of Strong Buy from analysts, Seeking Alpha's quant system, which consistently beats the market, rated RMTI as a Hold.