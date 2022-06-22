Jiuzi Holdings jumps 15% after EV dealership agreement with China's Shuke
Jun. 22, 2022 8:26 AM ETJiuzi Holdings, Inc. (JZXN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) on Wednesday has signed an agreement with China's car dealer Zhejiang Shuke Automobile Service through its newly established subsidiary Hangzhou Jiuyao New Energy Automobile Technology (Jiuyao).
- Under this deal, Jiuyao has secured non-exclusive right to engage in the sales of Shuke electric-vehicle cars, its car-hailing business, and financial products.
- The company told Shuke has agreed to provide about a financial credit line of up to 100M Yuan to Jiuyao, which plans to purchase 200 standard and customized models of Shuke EVs between 2022 and 2023.
- Jiuyao will be able to sell Shuke's EVs directly to end users on car-hailing platforms such as T3 Mobility, Didi Chuxing, Huolala, Jiuzi Haoche, and Zhongche Chuxing, among others, according to the agreement.
- Shuibo Zhang, CEO of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc., commented: "We are delighted to announce major cooperation with Shuke for our recently launched new energy vehicles procurement platform Jiuyao. Shuke's brand, service network, and its distribution ability are being recognized by well-known automakers and vehicle trading companies. We would anticipate fruitful returns from our cooperation with Shuke in the following year."
- JZXN shares are up 15% in pre-market trading.