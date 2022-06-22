BioSig enters new evaluation agreement for PURE EP with Cleveland clinic

Jun. 22, 2022 8:26 AM ETBioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) has entered an evaluation agreement for its PURE EP System with the Cleveland Clinic, this agreement marks the first since BioSig inducted a new commercialization team.
  • Consistent with The Co.’s stated national rollout strategy, Cleveland Clinic will participate in a 60-day evaluation of BioSig’s PURE EP System.
  • The Co. recently announced that is has restructured its clinical support and installation teams to streamline and accelerate the pathway from product evaluation to adoption.
  • “We look forward to working alongside their physicians to demonstrate the superior signal quality that can be achieved on even the most difficult arrhythmias,” commented Gray Fleming, CCO, BioSig Technologies.
