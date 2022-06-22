Neptune Wellness Solutions stock slides on $5M securities offering

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares slumped ~25% pre-market after the health and wellness company announced a $5M securities offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

The offering consists of 1,945,526 common shares of the company and accompanying two series of warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 3,891,052 common shares per series of warrants. Offering price has been set at $2.57 per share and accompanying warrants.

Each series of warrants have an exercise price of $2.32/share and are immediately exercisable upon issuance. One series of warrants will expire two years following the date of issuance and one series of warrants will expire five years following the date of issuance.

Gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be $5M; net proceeds will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Offering is expected to close around June 23, 2022.