Canadian National Railway to invest C$365M in Alberta to improve capacity
Jun. 22, 2022 8:27 AM ETCanadian National Railway Company (CNI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) plans to invest approximately C$365M in Alberta in 2022 to power sustainable growth and ensure the continued safe movement of goods in Alberta and everywhere on CN’s transcontinental network.
- "We continue to make significant investments in our network, technology, and capacity. We are building the premier railroad of the 21st century to do even more for our customers, railroaders, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate." - Sean Finn, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services and Chief Legal Officer of CN.
- Maintenance program highlights include: Replacing 45 miles of rail; Installing more than 70,000 new railroad ties; Rebuilding 56 road crossing surfaces; and Maintenance work on bridges, culverts, signal systems, and other track infrastructure.
- Shares down 1% PM and 10.5% since the start of 2022.