Sempra Infrastructure (NYSE:SRE) said on Wednesday it entered into a heads of agreement with Ineos for the supply of 1.4M metric tons/year of liquefied natural gas for 20 years from its Gulf Coast LNG portfolio of projects under development.

The LNG will be delivered free-on-board, from either the proposed Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project or the Cameron LNG Phase 2 project.

The deal is preliminary and non-binding arrangement subject to obtaining financing and a final investment decision.

Sempra recently announced LNG supply deals with Poland's PGNiG and Germany's RWE.