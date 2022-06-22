Rover to join Russell 3000 and Russell 2000 Indexes
Jun. 22, 2022 8:32 AM ETRover Group, Inc. (ROVR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) to join the broad-market Russell 3000 Index, the small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the Russell Microcap Index, effective after the US market opens on June 27, according to the list of additions posted June 17.
“We are honored to earn a spot in the Russell indexes following our debut as a public company last year. As we pursue our mission of making it easier for everyone to experience the unconditional love of a pet, we are confident our inclusion in the Russell indexes will increase our exposure to partners and animal lovers as well as institutional investors who use these indexes in the creation and tracking of their portfolios.” said Rover co-founder and CEO, Aaron Easterly.