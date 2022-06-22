Taiwan Semiconductor falls even as Loop Capital sees 20% upside on earnings strength

Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) shares fell on Wednesday even as investment firm Loop Capital started coverage on the company's shares, noting it is benefiting from "long-term structural growth" from a number of areas.

Analyst Charles Park started coverage on Taiwan Semi (TSM) with a buy rating, noting it is benefiting from the rise of 5G, internet of things, artificial intelligence/machine learning and the cloud, as well as electric vehicles.

"Although a semiconductor inventory-driven cyclical peak could lead to a mid-cycle correction in the near term, we believe TSM’s core business will remain strong through the cycle," Park wrote in a note to clients, adding that the company's investment in capital expenditures should lead to higher revenue and earnings growth.

Park has a 600 New Taiwan dollar price target on Taiwan Semi (TSM) shares, implying roughly 20% upside.

Earlier this year, Taiwan Semi (TSM) Chief Executive C.C. Wei said it would spend between $40B and $44B on capital expenditures in 2022.

Between 2022 and 2024, Park expects Taiwan Semi (TSM) to spend $110B in capital expenditures, which would be nearly as much as the company spent in the past eight years combined.

Taiwan Semi (TSM) shares fell nearly 2.5% to $84.95 in premarket trading.

In addition, Park noted that earnings are expected to grow 46% this year and 12% next year, with free cash flow more than tripling between 2021 and 2024.

Though several on Wall Street have suggested that the semiconductor industry may start to reach peak saturation, Park believes the industry is still in the "early stage of the next big growth cycle" led by the aforementioned technologies and ultimately lead to "ubiquitous" computing.

Earlier this month, it was reported that both Taiwan Semi (TSM) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) faced problems procuring manufacturing equipment to create chips amid the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.