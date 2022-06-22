The Chefs’ Warehouse raises FY2022 outlook
Jun. 22, 2022 8:35 AM ETThe Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Based on current trends in the business and the outlook for the remainder of 2022, The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is raising FY2022 guidance.
- Net sales to be in the range of $2.325B to $2.425B, compared to prior range of $2.13B to $2.23B and consensus of $2.24B; Gross profit to be in the range of $542M to $565M, compared to previous outlook of $500M to $524M; Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $130M to $140M, compared to prior view of $103M to $112M.
- “Strength in customer demand along with our team’s ability to merchandise the world’s finest ingredients with just in time service continues to drive solid financial performance, despite a challenging supply chain and food inflationary environment,” said Christopher Pappas, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We look forward to leveraging the investments we are making in talent, capacity expansion, technology and operational process improvements to continue driving growth and increased efficiencies.”