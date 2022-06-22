DeepMarkit signs LOI with Japan-based BloomX
Jun. 22, 2022 8:43 AM ETDeepMarkit Corp. (MKTDF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- DeepMarkit (OTCPK:MKTDF) has announced that it has signed a LOI with BloomX Alliance to form a referral arrangement.
- BloomX to introduce Asia-based carbon credit Projects to DeepMarkit's subsidiary, First Carbon, through its MintCarbon.io Platform.
- It looks to participate and invest in blockchain-based products and services as well as other technology-enabled and related growth opportunities.
- Through the arrangement, DeepMarkit is expected to benefit from extensive and diverse exposure to numerous new carbon projects, as well as an increased level of validation in the ASEAN carbon offset community.