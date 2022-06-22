eBay acquires NFT marketplace KnownOrigin at terms undisclosed

eBay Headquarters San Jose

JasonDoiy/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) makes yet another move in the non-fungible token (NFT) business with the acquisition of KnownOrigin on Wednesday.
  • Founded in 2018 in Manchester, UK, KnownOrigin is a NFT marketplace which allows artists and collectors to create, buy and resell NFTs via blockchain-support transactions.
  • Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • "KnownOrigin has built up an impressive, passionate and loyal group of artists and collectors making them a perfect addition to our community of sellers and buyers. We look forward to welcoming these innovators as they join the eBay community," said Jamie Iannone, CEO of eBay.
  • Stock is down 1.5% in premarket trading.
  • Currently, the shares of marketplace company Ebay (EBAY) are trading close to its 52-week low of $40.5 where the Goldman Sachs downgrade to Sell has created further pressure on the stock since the past two weeks.
  • Seeking Alpha Quant Rating sits at Hold while average Wall Street analysts and SA Authors give a Buy to EBAY.
  • Earlier: EBay jumps in the NFT market with a Wayne Gretzky drop
