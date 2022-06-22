Shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV) were set to open at their highest level since early April on Wednesday.

Shares of the cosmetics retailer roared over 30% higher in Wednesday’s premarket hours, building upon significant gains in recent days. After falling to just above $1 per share in mid-June as bankruptcy rumors abounded, the stock touched over $8 per share in Wednesday’s premarket trading.

Trading volume has continued to surge as well, with about 13M shares changing hands in premarket trading. That level already surpasses the average volume that has been stretched to over 9M as of late amid rising trading volume and short-covering post-bankruptcy.

Short interest on the name has swung wildly amid the squeeze. According to Fintel, the short interest has largely oscillated between about 35% and 50% in recent days.

