Bandwidth and Alianza join hands to accelerate cloud migration for communications service providers

Jun. 22, 2022 8:47 AM ETBandwidth Inc. (BAND)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Global Communication Network

imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

  • Cloud communications company, Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and Alianza announced a partnership to accelerate cloud migration for communications service providers.
  • Together, company's network platform and APIs, along with Alianza's full-stack CSP platform, will enable CSPs to transform their legacy infrastructure and remain competitive by offering high-growth, cloud-based voice, messaging and videoconferencing services.
  • They already serve more than 50 CSP customers in the U.S. and Canada.
  • "The CSP space is an important new growth category in our strategy to power the communications move to the cloud. Alianza has been visionary in giving CSPs a new way to remain competitive through speed-to-market with new cloud-based services. We're excited to strengthen our long-time relationship through this partnership to enable CSPs to deliver mission-critical cloud communications with very attractive economics." said Sandy Preizler, Bandwidth's Chief Revenue Officer.
