Quantum-Si to join the Russell 2000 Index

Jun. 22, 2022 8:54 AM ETQuantum-Si incorporated (QSI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Si Incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) to join the broad-market Russell 2000 Index, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022 according to a preliminary list of additions posted by FTSE Russell on June 3, 2022.

  • “We are pleased Quantum-Si is set to join the Russell 2000® index, and we believe this will enhance the overall awareness and exposure of our stock in the investment community. We recently marked our one-year anniversary as a publicly traded company and joining the Russell 2000® Index is an important validation of our commitment to increasing shareholder value and advancing our next-generation, single molecule protein sequencing platform.” said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, interim Chief Executive Officer.

  • Shares -2.8% PM

