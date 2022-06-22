RBC Capital Markets analyst Mike Dahl downgraded five homebuilder and building product stocks in response to expected further deterioration in the housing demand as mortgage rates rose 50 basis points in the past two weeks and 270 bps year-to-date. He also upgraded three stocks in re-evaluating the sector.

"We've been clear about our caution across our space, remain wary, and see no urgency to catch a falling knife given the rapidly changing environment and downside risks, though the most recent leg lower in the stocks and signs of greater capitulation from investors/sell-side may at least help to better balance risk/reward," wrote Dahl in a note to clients.

The analyst downgraded PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) to Sector Perform from Outperform, reflecting lower return on tangible equity outlook as well as his expectation that multiples will remain depressed working through the early innings of the housing downturn.

In building product stocks, Jeld-Wen Holding (NYSE:JELD) and Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) are downgraded to Underperform from Sector Perform; Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) and GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to Sector Perform from Outperform.

Note that SA's Quant rating flagged Jeld-Wen (JELD) at high risk of performing poorly on Wednesday, citing negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum.

Dahl upgraded a few stocks as well: Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Outperform from Sector Perform as risk/reward is now more positively skewed after the recent pullback, he said. It could also be a potential takeout target, he added.

Summit Materials raised to (NYSE:SUM) to Outperform from Sector Perform and SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) to Sector Perform from Underperform.

