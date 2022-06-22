Comera Life Sciences stock rises 6% on U.S. patent for SQore platform
Jun. 22, 2022 8:56 AM ETComera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (CMRA)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Comera Life Sciences (NASDAQ:CMRA) is trading 6% higher on Wednesday after it received U.S. Patent for its SQore platform.
- The patent provides exclusive rights to Comera pertaining to certain excipients in its SQore platform as viscosity-lowering agents to significantly optimize efficiency of protein solutions during the biologics manufacturing process
- Filtration of protein solutions helps in antibody manufacturing process and is utilized for sterilization, removal of impurities, and concentration of the active ingredient to allow for use as an injected medicine.
- "High viscosity encountered during the downstream processing phase of drug manufacturing can significantly reduce efficiency, so technologies like SQore that can lower viscosity offer the potential to greatly optimize production throughput of antibody formulations," said Alan Herman, a scientific advisor to Comera.