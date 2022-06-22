Plus Therapeutics inks contract to use Biocept's test for use in cancer trial
Jun. 22, 2022
- Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) signed a multi-year agreement to use Biocept's (NASDAQ:BIOC) cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) assay CNSide in its phase 1/2a trial called ReSPECT-LM of Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome (186RNL) to treat patients with leptomeningeal metastases (LM).
- LM is a cancer in the cerebrospinal fluid and in the membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord.
- "We see a significant opportunity for Plus Therapeutics to use our CNSide assay to monitor tumor burden in the CSF and response to treatment, and to profile specific cellular biomarkers which may inform their cancer radiotherapeutic drug development activities," said Michael Dugan, Biocept's chief medical officer and medical director.