Sypris to start full-rate multi-system production in 2022
Jun. 22, 2022 8:59 AM ETSypris Solutions, Inc. (SYPR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sypris Electronics, a subsidiary of Sypris Solutions <<SYPR>> has recently received releases under a new, multi-year production contract that was first announced in February of this year.
- The order, which provides for the company to begin full-rate production beginning in 2022, calls for the manufacture and test of power supplies for an initial five systems to be supplied to a U.S. DOD contractor.
- The improvements to the electronic attack portion will provide integrated countermeasures against radio frequency-guided threats and extended frequency range coverage according to the U.S. Navy.
- “We are pleased to receive this first production award under our new multi-year contract with this important customer. We have provided manufacturing and engineering services for this critical program for years, originating with the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase, before transitioning into Low-Rate Initial Production and now into Full-Rate Production. We are certainly proud to increase our support for this strategic, long-term program of the U.S. Navy.” said Mark R. Kane, Vice President & General Manager of Sypris Electronics.