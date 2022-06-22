Greenlane provides update on plan to generate $30M in liquidity
Jun. 22, 2022
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ:GNLN) has provided an update on its strategy to generate more than $30M in liquidity, as part of its strategic plan to reduce its cost structure, accelerate its path to profitability, and increase liquidity.
- The Co. is in negotiations with respect to this loan facility, and expects to execute an agreement by early Q3 2022, which is expected to result in more than $10M of liquidity.
- In addition, the Co. listed its headquarters building for sale in May 2022 and has garnered significant interest from several buyers amidst a strong Florida commercial real estate market.
- Also, the proceeds from these E&O sales, combined with a general sell-down of other non-core third-party brand inventory, is expected to generate more than $10M of liquidity for the Co.