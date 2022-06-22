DoorDash partners with Loblaw Companies for express grocery delivery in Canada
Jun. 22, 2022 9:04 AM ETLoblaw Companies Limited (LBLCF), DASHBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- DoorDash (DASH) announced Wednesday its collaboration with Loblaw Companies (OTCPK:LBLCF) that would see a new grocery delivery service to customers in Canada.
- The logistics company told that starting Aug. 2022, it is launching Loblaw's PC Express Rapid Delivery services on its DoorDash marketplace app which will make grocery and convenience items available to customers in the express delivery time of 30-minutes-or-less.
- On Tuesday, Goldman Sachs Group reinstated coverage of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) with a neutral rating and 12-month price target of $67.
- Stock is down 3% in pre-market trading.
