General European Strategic Investments to cancel 100M shares as part of preferred swap

  • General European Strategic Investments (OTCPK:GESI) representing an aggregate of 100M shares have agreed to swap their shares on a 100:1 basis into shares of Series C convertible preferred stock.
  • Designate 1.5M of its 10M authorized shares of preferred stock as a new series of preferred stock entitled "Series C Preferred Stock" with a par value of $0.0001.
  • The 1.5M Series C Preferred Stock is to be convertible on a 1:100 basis after the company's stock trades at a VWAP of $5.00 for 20 consecutive days.
