General European Strategic Investments to cancel 100M shares as part of preferred swap
Jun. 22, 2022 9:09 AM ETGeneral European Strategic Investments Inc. (GESI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- General European Strategic Investments (OTCPK:GESI) representing an aggregate of 100M shares have agreed to swap their shares on a 100:1 basis into shares of Series C convertible preferred stock.
- Designate 1.5M of its 10M authorized shares of preferred stock as a new series of preferred stock entitled "Series C Preferred Stock" with a par value of $0.0001.
- The 1.5M Series C Preferred Stock is to be convertible on a 1:100 basis after the company's stock trades at a VWAP of $5.00 for 20 consecutive days.