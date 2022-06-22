Generac stock falls after Spruce Point issues short report
- Power company Generac (NYSE:GNRC) -6% is falling premarket Wednesday as Spruce Point Management outlined a short case for shares.
- In its report, Spruce Point said that shares trade at an unjustified valuation to peers.
- "Spruce Point believes that Generac was an extreme COVID-19 beneficiary from the stay and work-at-home effect, and committed to material capacity expansion which will be a drag going forward as demand tapers," it said.
- "Furthermore, we find recent evidence that Generac fails to discuss that its core portable generator business is under extreme pressure with it having to cut prices by nearly 20% to compete against an onslaught of new foreign competition. We estimate this to be up to a $100m cash flow headwind."
- At the beginning of the month, GNRC was tapped as a top pick at UBS.