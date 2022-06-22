Generac stock falls after Spruce Point issues short report

Jun. 22, 2022 9:11 AM ETGenerac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor8 Comments

Americans Turn To Home Generators As Large Parts Of Nation Experience Freezing Temperatures

George Frey/Getty Images News

  • Power company Generac (NYSE:GNRC) -6% is falling premarket Wednesday as Spruce Point Management outlined a short case for shares.
  • In its report, Spruce Point said that shares trade at an unjustified valuation to peers.
  • "Spruce Point believes that Generac was an extreme COVID-19 beneficiary from the stay and work-at-home effect, and committed to material capacity expansion which will be a drag going forward as demand tapers," it said.
  • "Furthermore, we find recent evidence that Generac fails to discuss that its core portable generator business is under extreme pressure with it having to cut prices by nearly 20% to compete against an onslaught of new foreign competition. We estimate this to be up to a $100m cash flow headwind."
  • At the beginning of the month, GNRC was tapped as a top pick at UBS.
