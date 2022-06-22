Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is not a preferred pick in discount retail, according to Cowen.

Equity analyst John Kernan indicated that margin expectations are likely still-elevated as inflationary pressures persist. The cost issues add to persistent supply chain problems, labor shortages, and inventory issues that remain overhangs on the stock. Even after a steep selloff in recent months, he feels the stock is far from de-risked.

“Shares are down over 50% from its peak and we don't think it's cheap enough to defend here as our EPS estimates are below consensus into [2023],” he wrote. “From a macro level, sector inventory levels and health of the low income consumer are deteriorating and legislation regarding imports from China could cause additional issues.”

As such, Kernan cut his rating on the stock to “Market Perform” from “Outperform” while trimming his price target to $175 from $209. He added that he prefers TJX Companies (TJX) to Burlington in terms of discount retail.

Shares of the Burlington Township-based retailer fell 3% shortly before Wednesday’s market open.

Read more on inventory issues playing out across the retail space.