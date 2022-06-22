Keep selling crypto as Bitcoin could go to $13,000 - Absolute Strategy Research

Analyst Ian Harnett said Wednesday that Bitcoin (BTC-USD) could fall as low as $13,000 as the selloff in the cryptocurrency market is likely to continue, with the Federal Reserve and other central banks tightening policy to fight inflation.

"We would still be selling these kinds of cryptocurrencies into this environment," the co-founder and chief investment officer of Absolute Strategy Research told CNBC.

Harnett called cryptocurrency a "metaphor for liquidity," arguing that the asset class was pumped up by the stimulus flooded into the system during the pandemic. Now that the Fed and other central banks have begun to raise interest rates and remove other stimulative measures, that liquidity has been removed.

"It really is a liquidity play," he said. "What we've found is [cryptocurrency is] neither a currency nor a commodity, and it's certainly not a store of value."

Describing 2021's action in Bitcoin (BTC-USD) as "a bubble," Harnett contended that historic precedent suggested an 80% drop from its high, which would put the crypto at about $13,000.

Bitcoin broke below $18,000 over the weekend, reaching levels last seen in 2020, before bouncing back early this week. The crypto is down again on Tuesday morning, hovering around the $20,000 mark. Bitcoin had approached $69,000 at its peak last year.

The slide in Bitcoin has been part of a general selloff in the crypto space. Ethereum (ETH-USD) has plunged from close to $4,900 last year to a level below $1,100 now. The crypto ticked below $900 over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Litecoin (LTC-USD) approached $40 over the weekend after coming within sight of $300 at its 2021 peak. Solana (SOL-USD) approached $22 after touching a level near $260 last year.

