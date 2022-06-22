Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) stock is dropping 4.9% in Wednesday premarket trading after BofA Securities analyst James Feldman downgraded the office REIT to Neutral from Buy because transaction market price discovery and leasing progress on the REIT's largest properties will take longer than the analyst had anticipated.

BofA analysts had met with Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) executives and toured its Bay Area and Seattle properties last week.

"Our tour highlighted a pause in leasing among larger San Francisco office tenants given economic uncertainty and prolonged hybrid work schedules," Feldman wrote in a note to clients.

The analyst pointed out that Block (SQ) announced plans to vacate its space at HPP's 1455 Market, where it occupied 285K square feet of space owned by a joint venture in which HPP has a 55% share. Square subleased 125K square feet to a third party and Hudson Pacific (HPP) will seek a direct lease with them. "We expect slow progress on the remaining space and vacancy in general," Feldman said.

He continues to see Hudson Pacific (HPP) as "one of the most skilled development and redevelopment platforms in the office REIT sector, especially for West Coast creative office product."

Note that in March, the SA Quant rating flagged HPP at high risk of performing poorly, citing downward EPS revisions and inferior profitability.

Feldman's Neutral rating aligns with the average Wall Street rating.