BTIG remains bullish on Coinbase despite 'severe downturn'

Jun. 22, 2022 9:18 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor2 Comments

Explosion of gold coins with dollar sign on white background.

Banphote Kamolsanei/iStock via Getty Images

  • BTIG Analyst Mark Palmer lowered his price target on the Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) -5% to $290 from $380 Wednesday, citing a "severe crypto market downturn," but kept his Buy rating.
  • Palmer said the company is large and well capitalized, and is positioned to benefit from a material shakeout in the global crypto exchange space.
  • Mizuho Analyst Dan Dolev kept a Neutral rating on the shares with a $45 price target.
  • Coinbase volume trends in May and June highlights a potential decline in appetite for crypto trading versus the last two years, according to Dolev.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives the shares a Strong Sell rating, and 6 out of 17 Seeking Alpha authors gave the company a Sell rating in the last 30 days.
  • "COIN has negative EPS revisions and declining growth when compared to other financials stocks," according to a recent report by Seeking Alpha.
  • This contrasts with the average sell-side rating of Buy, with an average price target of $128.14.
  • The sell-side ratings are as below:
