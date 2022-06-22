BTIG remains bullish on Coinbase despite 'severe downturn'
Jun. 22, 2022 9:18 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor2 Comments
- BTIG Analyst Mark Palmer lowered his price target on the Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) -5% to $290 from $380 Wednesday, citing a "severe crypto market downturn," but kept his Buy rating.
- Palmer said the company is large and well capitalized, and is positioned to benefit from a material shakeout in the global crypto exchange space.
- Mizuho Analyst Dan Dolev kept a Neutral rating on the shares with a $45 price target.
- Coinbase volume trends in May and June highlights a potential decline in appetite for crypto trading versus the last two years, according to Dolev.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system gives the shares a Strong Sell rating, and 6 out of 17 Seeking Alpha authors gave the company a Sell rating in the last 30 days.
- "COIN has negative EPS revisions and declining growth when compared to other financials stocks," according to a recent report by Seeking Alpha.
- This contrasts with the average sell-side rating of Buy, with an average price target of $128.14.
- The sell-side ratings are as below: