DMG Blockchain (OTCQB:DMGGF), in partnership with Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), has launched Terra Pool, a carbon-neutral bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining pool.

Testing of the Terra Pool, which was developed using DMG's (OTCQB:DMGGF) Blockseer technology, has concluded and is now open to the public, the company said Wednesday.

Note that a mining pool is a group of crypto miners who share their processing power over a blockchain network to boost the profitability of mining crypto.

The move comes after DMG (OTCQB:DMGGF) and London-based crypto miner Argo Blockchain (ARBK) took steps to accelerate the implementation of eco-friendly crypto mining solutions after joining the Crypto Climate Accord in June 2021.

"The opportunity to further scale Terra Pool provides the market with a readily available supply of ‘green’, clean-mined bitcoin that can be made available to the market. In particular, financial institutions have expressed interest in this scarce asset," said DMG CEO, Sheldon Bennett. "With less than 2 million (of 21 million total) bitcoin left to be mined, we believe Terra Pool-mined bitcoin will be in high demand.”

Previously, (May 18) DMG invested $1M in the INX digital company.