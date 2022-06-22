Harley-Davidson names LiveWire's CFO ahead of SPAC listing
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on Wednesday has appointed Tralisa Maraj as chief financial officer of soon-to-be-traded LiveWire (LVW), effective immediately.
- Maraj formerly served as both chief financial officer & corporate secretary for CGX Energy and prior to that has served as corporate controller at Remora Energy Management.
- To put this in perspective, last December Harley-Davidson revealed its plan to set its electric motorcycle business, LiveWire, free in a SPAC deal with AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) at an enterprise pro forma value of $1.77B for LiveWire.
