Harley-Davidson names LiveWire's CFO ahead of SPAC listing

Jun. 22, 2022 9:19 AM ETAEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (IMPX), HOGBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Harley Davidson Unveils Electric Motorcycle

Andrew Burton/Getty Images News

  • Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on Wednesday has appointed Tralisa Maraj as chief financial officer of soon-to-be-traded LiveWire (LVW), effective immediately.
  • Maraj formerly served as both chief financial officer & corporate secretary for CGX Energy and prior to that has served as corporate controller at Remora Energy Management.
  • To put this in perspective, last December Harley-Davidson revealed its plan to set its electric motorcycle business,  LiveWire, free in a SPAC deal with AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) at an enterprise pro forma value of $1.77B for LiveWire.
  • Read more about the LiveWire SPAC deal.
