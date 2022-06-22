1812 Brewing Company reduces authorized shares by 50%
Jun. 22, 2022 9:20 AM ET1812 Brewing Company Inc. (KEGS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- 1812 BREWING (OTCPK:KEGS) to reduce the company’s authorized shares by 10B shares or 50%.
- The company’s reduction in authorized shares has an effective date of March 31, 2022.
“As previously stated, it was hard to imagine a scenario wherein the Company would need to issue 20 billion shares, and to have the Authorized Shares at that level was counterproductive to our ongoing efforts to reduce the Company’s overall cost of capital. This is just one step in KEGS’ ongoing effort to clean up its balance sheet and share structure, and it will not be our last. We have previously stated that we are looking to repay or restructure all of KEGS “floorless” convertible debentures, and from a capital structure perspective that is what we are focused on moving forward.” stated Chairman and CEO Tom Scozzafava