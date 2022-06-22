Canada approves use of AbbVie's antiviral Maviret in children with chronic hepatitis C
Jun. 22, 2022 9:21 AM ETAbbVie Inc. (ABBV)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on Wednesday said Canada's drug regulator had allowed its antiviral Maviret for the treatment of hepatitis C to be used in children aged 3 to 12 years old.
- As per the Health Canada approval, Maviret can now be used as an 8-week treatment for chronic hepatitis C patients, without cirrhosis or with compensated cirrhosis in adults and children aged 3 years and older.
- The approval for the extension of Maviret's label for use in children was supported by data from the phase 2/3 DORA Part 2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of weight-based dosing of Maviret granules in 80 children aged 3-12 years with chronic hepatitis C infection.
- "Maviret has had a significant impact on the lives of people affected by chronic HCV, and we are pleased that pediatric patients are now also able to benefit from this treatment option," said Tracey Ramsay, VP and general manager, AbbVie Canada.
- ABBV stock closed 3.8% higher on Tuesday.