Engine Gaming & Media to divest assets of UMG Gaming subsidiary to Harena Data
Jun. 22, 2022 9:30 AM ETEngine Gaming and Media, Inc. (GAME)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Data-driven, gaming, media and social influencer marketing solutions company, Engine Gaming and Media <<GAME>> announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, UMG Events had entered into an agreement with Harena Data for the sale of certain UMG assets.
- In addition to the transfer of assets, UMG will supply various technology services to Harena Data following the closing of the transaction.
- The transaction is expected to close in the company's FQ4.
- "The transition of UMG will further reduce cash expenditure by approximately $16M on a year-over-year basis and enable us to utilize our capital more efficiently. This is part of an overall effort to relieve the Company of the more significant cash expenditures necessary to support B2C gaming businesses, particularly as we enter a far more difficult macroeconomic environment. With this transaction, the sale of Eden games, and other cost savings initiatives we have implemented or will implement in the near term, we position the Company to achieve its goal of run rate breakeven in 2023." commented Lou Schwartz, CEO.
- Shares +10% pre-market.