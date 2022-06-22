Dow Inc. (NYSE:DOW) -5% pre-market on Wednesday after Credit Suisse downgraded shares to Underperform from Neutral with a Street-low $49 price target, cut from $67, citing concerns that U.S. basic chemical producers are "overearning, just as there appears to be a consumer shift away from goods to services."

Credit Suisse's John Ezekiel Roberts notes Dow's (DOW) largest product is polyethylene, and the company was helped as consumers were getting more packages delivered to their homes during the pandemic - and delivery-at-home items use much more plastic packaging than bulk delivery to stores - but Roberts now sees uncertainty from an apparent consumer shift to services from goods.

Roberts said Dow (DOW) also was helped in recent quarters by industry capacity additions delayed by the pandemic, as well as China curtailments of operations, factors that could be reversing.

Dow (DOW) was one of four commodity chemical stocks recently downgraded at Citi.