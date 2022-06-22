AVEO Oncology partners with Eli Lilly to develop and supply head and neck cancer combo therapy
Jun. 22, 2022 9:34 AM ETEli Lilly and Company (LLY), AVEOBy: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- AVEO Oncology (NASDAQ:AVEO) said on Wednesday it had partnered with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) to test and supply its therapy, Ficlatuzumab, in combination with Lilly's Erbitux, in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
- Under the agreement, Lilly will provide cetuximab clinical drug supply in the U.S. and Canada for AVEO’s potential registrational study, which will assess ficlatuzumab with cetuximab. AVEO will be the study sponsor and will be responsible for trial execution.
- The company said it continues to be in discussions with regulators on the final design of a potential study for the combination therapy, which expects to start in the first half of 2023.
- "This clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Lilly follows a similar engagement we entered into with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany earlier this year, both of which we believe serve as validation for our ficlatuzumab clinical development plan," said Michael Bailey, chief executive officer of AVEO.