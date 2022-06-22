Athenex announces deal to monetize revenue from skin disorder therapy
Jun. 22, 2022 9:36 AM ETAthenex, Inc. (ATNX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Buffalo, New York-based biotech Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) has agreed to sell the revenue generated from the U.S. and European royalty and milestone interests in skin care treatment Klisyri for Sagard Healthcare Partners and Oaktree Capital Management for $85M.
- Klisyri, also known as tirbanibulin, is indicated in the U.S. and EU for actinic keratosis on the face or scalp.
- The company plans to use $80M of the proceeds for partial repayment of its debt and ongoing operations. Athenex (ATNX) is expected to receive the remainder subject to certain conditions.
- “The sale of the revenues from the U.S. and European royalty and milestone interests in Klisyri® represents another step in continuing to monetize non-core assets to focus on developing our potential best-in-class NKT cell platform,” Chief Executive Johnson Lau remarked.
- In 2017, Athenex (ATNX) entered into a licensing deal with Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall S.A. for the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical compounds containing tirbanibulin.