Athenex announces deal to monetize revenue from skin disorder therapy

Jun. 22, 2022 9:36 AM ETAthenex, Inc. (ATNX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Gratitude Concept With Heart Symbol

Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

  • Buffalo, New York-based biotech Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) has agreed to sell the revenue generated from the U.S. and European royalty and milestone interests in skin care treatment Klisyri for Sagard Healthcare Partners and Oaktree Capital Management for $85M.
  • Klisyri, also known as tirbanibulin, is indicated in the U.S. and EU for actinic keratosis on the face or scalp.
  • The company plans to use $80M of the proceeds for partial repayment of its debt and ongoing operations. Athenex (ATNX) is expected to receive the remainder subject to certain conditions.
  • “The sale of the revenues from the U.S. and European royalty and milestone interests in Klisyri® represents another step in continuing to monetize non-core assets to focus on developing our potential best-in-class NKT cell platform,” Chief Executive Johnson Lau remarked.
  • In 2017, Athenex (ATNX) entered into a licensing deal with Spanish pharmaceutical company Almirall S.A. for the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical compounds containing tirbanibulin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.