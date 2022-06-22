MBA mortgage applications up 4.2%, rates highest level since 2008
Jun. 22, 2022 7:07 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: +4.2% vs. +6.6% prior.
- Purchase Index: +8% vs. +8.1% prior.
- Purchase index bolstered in part by demand for adjustable-rate mortgages, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index.
- Refinance Index: -3% vs. +3.7% prior.
- 30-year mortgage rate at 5.98% compared to 5.65%.
- Mortgage rates surged to the highest level since 2008, while making their biggest one-week jump last week in 13 years.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 29.7% of total applications from 31.7% the previous week.
- Applications to refinance a home loan were 77% lower than the same week one year and Purchase applications were 10% lower than they were in the same week one year ago.
- “Purchase applications increased for the second straight week – driven mainly by conventional applications – and the ARM share of applications jumped back to over 10%,” wrote Joel Kan, an MBA economist.