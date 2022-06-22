Warner Music CEO Cooper to exit role after 11 years - WSJ
Jun. 22, 2022 9:40 AM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) CEO Steve Cooper will step down from that post next year, setting up a deliberate search for a successor, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- The CEO told employees in an email that he's instructed the board to find a successor for a transition he and the board expect will take place by the end of 2023, according to the report.
- That search will take place internally and externally, and the most likely internal candidate according to the report is Max Lousada, the company's CEO of recorded music.
- Cooper has spent 11 years in charge of the world's No. 3 music company by sales. He guided it through going public in June 2020 - though at a current $25.21, the stock price is below that at its debut.
- The company has increased its share of the global recorded-music market by almost 11%, though, to 16.7%.