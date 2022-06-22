Warner Music CEO Cooper to exit role after 11 years - WSJ

Jun. 22, 2022 9:40 AM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Warner Music Group Hosts Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Inside

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) CEO Steve Cooper will step down from that post next year, setting up a deliberate search for a successor, The Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The CEO told employees in an email that he's instructed the board to find a successor for a transition he and the board expect will take place by the end of 2023, according to the report.
  • That search will take place internally and externally, and the most likely internal candidate according to the report is Max Lousada, the company's CEO of recorded music.
  • Cooper has spent 11 years in charge of the world's No. 3 music company by sales. He guided it through going public in June 2020 - though at a current $25.21, the stock price is below that at its debut.
  • The company has increased its share of the global recorded-music market by almost 11%, though, to 16.7%.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.